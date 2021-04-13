State reports over 2,000 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s reports.
The report states 1,582 students tested positive, while 497 staff tested positive for the week ending April 4, for a total of 2,079.
The number is up from the previous week’s report when 1,956 students tested positive, while 598 staff tested positive, the week of March 29.
For the school year there have been 133,047 student cases and 69,988 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: No new cases reported
Lufkin ISD: 0 student cases, three staff case
Nacogdoches ISD: No new cases reported
Tyler ISD: 5 new student cases, 0 new staff cases
