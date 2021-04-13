Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Generally Deep East Texas will be seeing more cloud cover today. Highs today in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a Slight Risk (2/5) and Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms today and overnight into the morning.
Deep East Texas has a greater chance to see severe weather, but we should all be prepared. The primary threat is hail up to the size of golf balls. Winds up to 70mph will also be possible, the tornado threat is very low. As always, make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, especially ones that can wake you up if you’re sleeping. We have a chance to see some sunshine tomorrow afternoon before more showers roll in overnight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be mostly cloudy with rain to start and end the day. Our next chance to see severe thunderstorms is looking like it will be Friday, we are watching this closely. While the weekend looks cool with highs in the 60s, but we should see a mix of sun and clouds before more rain possibly arrives on Monday.
