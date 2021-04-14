Behind the Rescue: Firefighter explains freeing German shepherd trapped under truck

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A dog named Booger got himself in a bind over the weekend. The German shepherd got stuck under a truck after being frightened by the thunder and lightning. It took a team of people to get him out.
Booger is a two-year-old German shepherd. Today, he is free. But last Sunday, his owner Roger Grimes could not find him anywhere until Booger gave him a clue.
“I just saw his tail wagging. He was up under that ’93 Chevrolet four-wheel drive between the cross-members and the transmission. He could not go back and he could go forwards,” Grimes explained.
Grimes says he called the City of Lufkin, who then called the fire department and animal control.
“I got under the vehicle and kind of assessed the situation. I could not believe he got in there. I do not know how he did, but he was rotated. He was just scared,” Parish said. “I could hear him whining but couldn’t see him. So, I got down on my belly and had my camera. I asked him what he was doing up there and he whined back at me.”
Lufkin Fire Captain Eric Parish says Booger was stuck under the truck for a while. It took two hours to get him out.
“There’s a cross member that goes on the under carriage of the truck. He was kind of up on top of that and his chest was resting on that mainly,” Parish said. “That is why I was concerned about him having something under his feet to kind of help him, so he can support himself. I know he had been there a long time.”
Parish says the firefighters helped rescue a dog from a house fire about six months ago.
“We don’t do it very often, but if we get certain calls like that, of course we have to answer the call. We want to. That is what our job is, to help people, help pets and help animals. It’s whatever we need to do,” Parish explained.
Animal control had to sedate Booger in order to keep him calm and controlled.
Grimes says he is grateful because they saved Booger’s life.
“I just want to thank the people that come from the fire department, the City of Lufkin and animal control. That was a big to-do,” Grimes added.
Parish says he is a dog lover, as well. He has two German shepherds, which made this call feel personal.
