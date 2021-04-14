First Alert: Cloudy and damp conditions to persist across the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With daily rain chances in the forecast from now through at least Saturday morning, it would be a good idea to keep the rain gear close by, just in case you find yourself underneath some pockets of rain throughout the week.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 30% chance of passing showers. Lows will be cooler as we drop into the upper 50′s.
Thursday will feature cloudy skies to go along with a 40% chance of passing rain showers. Highs will be near 70-degrees.
A better shot at rain and wet weather will then come into play late Thursday through much of the day on Friday as rain chances jump up to 70% to round out the week. These enhanced rain chances will come courtesy of another cold front that looks to be strong enough to push out the moisture and usher in some unseasonably chilly air for the weekend.
We could end up receiving another inch of rainfall on average, which would offer us some much-needed moisture to combat the ongoing moderate-to-severe drought that has developed in our part of the state.
This weekend is looking drier, albeit, we may not see much sunshine. Any early morning light showers on Saturday will give way to cloudy skies and cool breezes throughout the day as highs only reach the lower 60′s.
With skies gradually clearing out, it will turn chilly at nights with wake-up temperatures expected to be in the upper 40′s on both Sunday and Monday mornings next week.
We will see the sunshine re-appear by Sunday afternoon, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine with highs only reaching the upper 60′s.
Drier conditions look to prevail as we head into next week, with times of sun and clouds to go along with mild temperatures.
