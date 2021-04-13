First Alert: Overnight showers and storms will extend into Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - As a slow-moving cold front approaches the Piney Woods tonight, we are looking at a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some of the storms that bubble up overnight could be on the strong side, with one or two possibly reaching severe limits. At this time, there is a low-risk for severe weather for all of Deep East Texas.
Wednesday will start off cloudy and wet with a 60% chance of rain ongoing in the morning hours. We should then see drying conditions as we head through the day with highs in the middle 70′s.
Another disturbance passing overhead will bring us another likely chance of wet weather Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
With northerly winds remaining in place behind the cold frontal passage, we will see below normal temperatures return to our area for several days as overnight lows drop into the middle 50′s with highs only reaching the upper 60′s, especially on Friday and Saturday.
We will see rain chances drop to 20% on Thursday before they ramp back up to 60% on Friday. Some of the rainfall could come in the form of some heavier downpours and a few strong thunderstorms as well.
Right now, the weekend is looking drier, albeit, we may not see much sunshine. It will also remain on the cooler side of things as morning lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s with highs in the upper 60′s to around 70-degrees.
Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average around two inches, which would offer us some beneficial rainfall to combat the ongoing moderate-to-severe drought that has developed in our part of the state.
