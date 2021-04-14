Gov. Abbott appoints Tyler’s Kevin Eltife to University of Texas System Board of Regents

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Abbott today announced that he is reappointing Kevin Eltife to the University of Texas System Board of Regents for a term set to expire in 2027.
Eltife is a longtime Tyler resident who is currently owner of Eltife Properties, Ltd. He formerly served as senator for Texas Senate District 1, as mayor of Tyler and on the Tyler City Council. He is chair of the University of Texas System Board of Regents and a former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. During his career in the Texas Senate, he was elected President Pro Tempore and served as chairman of the Business and Commerce Committee and Administration Committee. He also served as a member of the Senate Committees on Finance, Natural Resources, International Relations, Open Government, Redistricting, and Facilities. He is a director at Citizens 1st Bank and board member of the Tyler Police Foundation. Eltife received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.
Nolan Perez, M.D., of Harlingen, and R. Steven “Steve” Hicks, of Austin, were reappointed to the board as well. Stuart W. Stedman, of Houston, was Abbott’s newest appointment to the board.
