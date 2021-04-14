Gregg Co. JP Tim Bryan on massive heart attack: ‘The future could have ended for me that day’

”Obviously life is very precious and the future could have ended very easily for me that day,” he said. “So I’m not sure what it holds, but I know that it holds something. So everyday no matter if I want to or not, I’m going to get up and go to work and live my life. And just about the time that I feel down about something, or maybe some situation is not going my way, I’ll think, ‘you really don’t have a right to be fussing about it. Because you really shouldn’t be here.’ Because it could have been a lot different that day.”