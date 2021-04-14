Natasha Mack overcame life’s growing pains on her way to the WNBA

Mack would leave Angelina College as the programs All-time leading points scorer and shot blocker. She earned the NJCAA Player of the Year Award in 2019. She picked up a spot on the Oklahoma State roster and from day one made an impact. Mack finished the 2021 season with mark with 112 blocks which was a record for herself and the nation’s best total as well. Her 4.0 blocks per game also lead the country. She finished in the 1,000 point club for Oklahoma State and Angelina College as well. She also became only the second-ever Cowgirl to pick up a triple double in a game.