Rep. Schaefer offers bill allowing for carrying guns without permit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rep. Matt Schaefer thinks Texans should be carry guns in public without any kind of permit or license.
Schaefer (R-Tyler) tomorrow will introduce a bill that would remove any license or permit requirements to carry a gun in most public spaces, with some exceptions.
The Second Amendment enshrined the right to bear arms in the U.S. Constitution. There are concerns that state law infringes on the free exercise of that right, namely by requiring a license, which takes time and money to obtain, to legally be able to carry a handgun,” Schaefer said via a bill analysis provided by his office. “C.S.H.B. 1927 seeks to reduce barriers to the free exercise of Texans’ constitutional right to bear arms and defend their lives and property by making it legal for individuals who are 21 years of age or older and who can legally possess a firearm to carry a handgun without first obtaining a license.”
However, there would still be a few public spaces where Texans would still require a permit or license to carry a gun. They include:
- On the premises of a business that has an alcoholic beverage permit or license and that derives 51 percent or more of its income from the sale or service of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption, as determined by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC); 87R 19572 21.101.316 Substitute Document Number: 87R 16839 2.
- On the premises where a high school, collegiate, or professional sporting event or interscholastic event is taking place, unless the person is a participant in the event and the firearm, club, or prohibited weapon is used in the event.
- On the premises of a correctional facility.
- On the premises of a civil commitment facility.
- On the premises of a state-licensed hospital or nursing facility, unless the person has written authorization of the hospital or nursing facility administration, as appropriate.
- In an amusement park.
The bill passed out of the Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety on April 1 by a 6-3 vote. Schaefer will present the bill to the Texas House tomorrow.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.