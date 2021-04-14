SFA soccer advances to Southland semifinal on PKs

BEAUMONT, Texas (Southland Conference) - Fans couldn’t ask for a more thrilling start to the event with top-seeded Stephen F. Austin advancing on penalty kicks against No. 8 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after sophomore forward Colleen Feagins converted the match-sealing attempt from the mark.
Lumberjack net-minder Madeline Talbot made a pair of saves in the penalty-kick session to go with her eight saves in regulation and overtime. She was tested early and often, stopping a long-range attempt from Samantha Palomino in the opening minute and punching another over midway through the first half.
Spot-kick specialist Katelyn Termini put SFA on the board in the ninth minute, moving into a tie for the Division I lead with five scores from the mark this season. Staring a first-round exit in the face, the Islanders flipped the script in the 88th minute, when Celia Hilsabeck sent a ball into the attacking half and set up a 1-on-1 opportunity for Natalie Gonzalez, who put the ball in the lower left corner past Madeline Talbot. SFA outshot A&M-Corpus Christi 4-1 in the first overtime period, but the count favored the Islanders in the second overtime (4-2).
However, neither found an advantage, sending it into penalties. Outshooting the Islanders 24-16, the Lumberjacks tallied their most shots against a Division I opponent since August 30, 2019 against Southern (34) and the most versus a conference foe since Sept. 23, 2018, also against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. SFA will face No. 5 Southeastern Louisiana at 4 p.m. CT Thursday.
