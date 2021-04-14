SFA women’s basketball brings home honors from Dave Campbell’s Texas basketball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball handed out their state wide awards on Tuesday and the SFA Ladyjacks brought home plenty of recognition.
At the top Mark Kellogg received the Texas College basketball coach of the Year honor. In his sixth year in Nacogdoches, Kellogg coached the team to a 26-3 record. The team won both the Southland Conference regular season and tournament championship. The Ladyjacks took No.5 Georgia Tech to overtime to open the NCAA Tournament as a 12-seed in San Antonio.
The team led the entire NCAA DI level in total steals with 356, and turnovers forced with 641 this year. They were near the top in field goal percentage (No. 5), Scoring Defense (No. 2) and Turnover Margin (No. 3).
On the player side, three players received recognition. Junior guard Stephanie Visscher was awarded All-Texas First Team and Defensive Team status, making her second consecutive appearance on this list.
Junior Forward Aiyana Johnson picked up All-Texas Third Team honors and sophomore guard Zya Nugent rounded out the accolades with All-Texas Honorable Mention.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.