Staffing concerns over state nursing contracts ending mid-May

COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen about 80 percent from the peak in mid-January, and we have been reducing the amount of state-paid staff working in hospitals since late February. We want to do that gradually so that facilities will be able to plan accordingly, and we have been communicating with them at every step along the way. With such a large reduction in COVID cases and patients, the state can’t pay for hospital staff indefinitely. However, if we start to see more COVID-19 patients, and hospitals are unable to cope with them, we still have the capacity to provide staffing support.