Texas vehicle title, registration waiver ends Wednesday

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The temporary waiver of vehicle title and registration requirements in Texas ends Wednesday.
Texans have through the end of Wednesday to compete any overdue transactions like renewing expired vehicle registration before penalties and fines are issued.
Last March, Governor Greg Abbott issued a temporary wavier of certain vehicle title and registration requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everything starting at 11:59 [Wednesday] tonight: any registration, any titles that get done from that moment on, there will be penalties, if it’s late,” Collier said.
Chief Deputy Terri Collier at the Angelina County Tax Office said the expiring waiver covers initial vehicle registration, vehicle renewals, vehicle titling, renewal of permanent disabled parking placards and 30-day temporary permits. It also included a waiver for motor vehicle sales tax penalties.
“If you purchased a vehicle prior, and it’s been over 30 days, then penalties start adding on to your sales tax penalty and that will start tomorrow,” Collier said. “On the registration part of it, there’s no penalty if it’s been broke down or parked somewhere, but if it’s been driven in that time, there will be a penalty.”
Officials say those penalties could vary between 5 to 10 percent depending on how many days surpassed since the due date. Collier says in January 2020 before the pandemic started, 83,942 vehicles were registered in Angelina County, but in March 2021, 80,215 vehicles were registered.
“We do feel today, we will be really busy considering this is the last day for the waiver and then the penalties will start on the 15th,” Collier said.
That means after Wednesday, April 14, law enforcement officers may issue citations for expired registration. Some fines may amount up to $200. Something Angelina County resident Janice Doggett wanted to avoid as she renewed her registration today.
“It was great,” Doggett said. “It’s time for everybody to do what they have to do and stay up on their business before the police will stop them for violating the law.”
Before renewing registration, you must obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station unless your vehicle is exempt.
To renew your vehicle registration online, click here. Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection. Inspection can also be renewed by mail or in person at your county tax assessor-collector office.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles does not issue driver licenses or state ID cards. Texans should contact the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) at www.dps.texas.gov/driverlicense/ for these services.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.