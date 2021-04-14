Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Tomorrow, more showers in the forecast, with some thunderstorms possible as stronger storms move in from the southwest. Again, Friday we could see the same, with thunderstorms possible as we go through the day. After a very wet week, it does look like we’ll see some sunshine over the weekend, and we’ve gone ahead and taken the rain out of the weekend forecast. Temperatures the next few days in the 60s but rebounding into the 70s early next week.