Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Thunderstorms that moved through East Texas last night continue to move to the north and east, impacting our friend in Louisiana and Arkansas today. Scattered showers will be possible across ETX through this afternoon, not expecting any severe storms this afternoon or overnight. However, some showers could produce small hail and thunder/lightning. Highs today will be in the low 70s with cloudy skies and scattered showers possible.
Tomorrow, more showers in the forecast, with some thunderstorms possible as stronger storms move in from the southwest. Again, Friday we could see the same, with thunderstorms possible as we go through the day. After a very wet week, it does look like we’ll see some sunshine over the weekend, and we’ve gone ahead and taken the rain out of the weekend forecast. Temperatures the next few days in the 60s but rebounding into the 70s early next week.
Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.