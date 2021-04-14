Wednesday’s Weather: Morning Storms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with some heavy thunderstorms this morning. These will last through the morning hours and come to an end before midday. As a cold front moves in, it will push the rain out and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s by late morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances will once again increase a bit this evening and overnight with a few showers and thundershowers lasting into tomorrow morning. Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Likely showers and thunderstorms Friday and the rain could last most of the day for some places. Another cold front moves through Friday night, bringing an end to the rain. Clouds will take a little longer to clear out but more sunshine is expected by Sunday. The weekend looks to be cooler than average with highs in the lower to mid 60s.