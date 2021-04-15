Better East Texas: International pressures need addressing

So, these international pressures, must be dealt with and President Biden’s team does not seem to be in active gear to address these needs. We cannot be fooled into thinking that the world will wait and act on our timetable or that there are not nefarious allegiances between some of these countries that are probing to see what the new administration’s tolerance will be. So, these fronts must be met with strength, not silence and certainly not with diplomacy that originates from a position of weakness. The world is watching our actions and we need to be leaders that keep a balance between these simmering hot spots.