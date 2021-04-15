Body found in Miss. River identified as missing LSU student

I come to you all with a very heavy heart!! It was confirmed that the body that was recovered in Reserve right down the street from my job was indeed my Kori Mo!!! God granted me the one wish I had and that was to receive her in any way to be put to rest properly. She always said that I didn’t do anything at work so I guess she was trying to see for herself!! I would like to thank everyone who assisted in any way. It’s too many to name but THANK YOU!! Give me time to process it all but do know I haven’t already responded to your text or calls I will in the near future. God Bless you and Rest in Paradise Kori Monet Gauthier!!!

Levar Gauthier, father of Kori Gauthier