Daunte Wright family calls for stiffer charge against ex-cop

Potter — who was released on $100,000 bond hours after her arrest Wednesday — appeared alongside her attorney, Earl Gray, at her initial appearance Thursday over Zoom, saying very little. Gray kept his camera on himself for most of the hearing, swiveling it just to show Potter only briefly. Her next court appearance was set for May 17. Hennepin County Judge Paul Scoggin reminded Potter that while out on bond she must remain lawful, make all court appearances and not possess or transport firearms or explosives.