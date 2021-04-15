Federal assistance registration extended for Texans impacted by winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - At the request of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the Individual Assistance registration period for Texans impacted by the winter storm.
Individuals who live in qualifying counties now have until May 20, 2021 to submit damages and make claims to FEMA.
“Thank you to FEMA for granting this registration period extension for Individual Assistance to counties severely impacted by the winter storm,” said Gov. Abbott. “I encourage Texans in the qualifying counties to apply for this assistance to help repair any lasting damages from the storm.”
TDEM continues working closely with local officials to conduct damage assessments and is providing those damage totals from across the state to FEMA for their determination on further county add-ons for both federal Individual Assistance and additional categories of Public Assistance.
Texans in the 126 counties that qualify for Individual Assistance can apply at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.
