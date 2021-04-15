First Alert: Passing rain showers with rumbles of thunder likely on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Pockets of light-to-moderate rain showers will be possible overnight across East Texas as lows drop into the upper 50′s.
A better shot at rain and wet weather will then come into play on Friday as rain chances jump up to 70% to round out the week. Some of the stronger storms that develop and move overhead on Friday could contain some heavy downpours as well as some nickel-to-quarter size hail. At this time, no widespread severe weather is expected with Friday’s wet weather.
We could end up receiving another one-half to one-inch of additional rainfall, which would offer us some much-needed moisture to combat the ongoing moderate drought conditions that have developed in our part of the state.
The cold front that blows through East Texas late Friday night will scour out the moisture, providing us with unseasonably chilly weather and a dry weekend ahead.
Saturday will still feature lots of linger cloud cover, despite the wet weather coming to an end. The clouds will combine with a cool, northerly wind to keep temperatures from only reach the lower-to-middle 60′s.
With skies gradually clearing out by Saturday night, it will turn chilly with wake-up temperatures expected to be in the upper 40′s from Sunday through Tuesday morning of next week.
We will see the sunshine re-appear by Sunday, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine with highs only reaching the upper 60′s.
Drier conditions look to prevail as we head into next week, with times of sun and clouds to go along with these unseasonably cool temperatures.
Another cold front looks to sweep through next Tuesday, but with a lack of moisture to work with, it should come through on the dry side with just some clouds passing overhead.
