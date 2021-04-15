Former Coronado coach taken off life support after Navy training incident

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday April 5, 2021, Nathan Burke experienced a cardiac incident while training to become a Navy rescue swimmer.
Kevin Burke wrote, “His instructors immediately sprang into action and began life saving measures. He was rushed to the hospital where he received the finest of care.” Burke continued, “After days of the best care and treatment, Darla and I were informed that he suffered severe and irreversible brain damage. Today we had to perform the horrific task that no parent should be required to do. Darla and I agreed to remove Nathan from life support so that he may join the Lord in peace.”
Nathan lived a selfless and God loving life. His never quit attitude made him the person we have known and loved. He never quit making the most of his life, helping, coaching and mentoring others to be their best. Nor did his infectious smile and positive life outlook ever quit. The Navy Air Rescue Swimmer motto is “So others may live.” Nathan continues this mantra through the gift of life via the organ donor program. We were told that Nathan could be giving the gift of life to as many as 150 people.
The family is asking that people only grieve briefly and celebrate that he is with the Lord Jesus Christ. The family asking that you continue to pray for his families: Darla, Jake, Libby, and I, and his Navy brothers and sisters.
Nathan Burke was the former strength and conditioning coach at Coronado High School.
KCBD will provide updates to this story as more information is received.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.