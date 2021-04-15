Hemphill murder suspect back in jail following more indictments

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An accused murderer is back in jail less than a week after being released from on bond.
Matthew Hoy Edgar is set to stand trial for the alleged murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis in October 2020. Edgar was granted a $50,000 bond and released on Thursday, April 8. However, on Monday, a Sabine County Grand Jury handed two indictments to Edgar, one for Criminal Mischief, the second for Assault Family Violence. Both pertain to alleged behavior aimed at Montana Nicole Bockel.
Regarding the Criminal Mischief charge, the indictment claims Edgar kicked and damaged the doors of Bockel’s automobile. While the second indictment for Assault Family Violence claims Edgar “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused bodily harm” to Bockel by “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the complainant by applying pressure to the throat or neck” of Bockel.
Edgar’s initial release sparked an outcry from both the Sabine County District Attorney J. Kevin Dutton, as well as Lewis’ family and friends.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.