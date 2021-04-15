From Lufkin to Chi-Town: Natasha Mack picked by Sky in WNBA draft

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin native Natasha Mack has been picked by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA draft.
The pick came later than expected. Mack with to the windy city with the 16th overall pick. She was the 4th pick in the second round.
”It is not the first time I have been slept on,” Mack said. “I have been slept on since I came to AC (Angelina College). That is something that will always happen. I will have to fight and work harder. Each day is a new opportunity so I will have to work and show them I am meant to be there.”
Mack earned the NJCAA Player of the Year award in 2019 with Angelina College, in the same gym she aw her draft dream become a reality.
“It felt great tonight from where it all started from,” Mack said. “Now it is on to the next chapter.”
Mack finished the 2021 season with 112 blocks which was a record for herself and the nation’s best total, as well. Her 4.0 blocks per game also lead the country. She finished in the 1,000 point club for Oklahoma State and Angelina College, as well. She also became only the second-ever Cowgirl to pick up a triple-double in a game.
Mack will join the Chicago Sky that play in the Eastern Conference of the WNBA. The team made the WNBA playoffs four times from 2013-2016, including a trip to the WNBA Championship in 2014. The team went 12-10 in the shortened season and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.