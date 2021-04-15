Lufkin PD asking for public’s help locating 15-year-old girl

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin are asking for the public’s help finding a teenager last seen getting into a vehicle and leaving a gas station on Monday after her mother had dropped her off at school.
Lufkin Police PIO Jessica Pebsworth says Johana Guardad was last seen on surveillance video being picked up in a silver 2012 Chevy car with license plate NRX-5891 at a Chevron station near Lufkin High School Monday morning. Guardado did not attend classes Monday after her mother dropped her at school around 8 a.m.
Pebsworth says there is reason to believe that Johana may be in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, visiting a friend. She is not believed to be in danger at this time.
Johana is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5′1, 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Honduras jacket, black T-shirt with a red logo, black Adidas jogging pants and multi-colored checkered Vans.
Anyone with information on Johana’s location is asked to call the police department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
Police say Johana’s mother is worried sick and they ask her to please pick up the phone and let her know where she is and that she is safe.
