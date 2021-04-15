Mental prep more important than x’s and o’s for SFA soccer heading into conference semifinal

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA soccer season continues Thursday in the Southland Conference semifinal against Southeastern Louisiana at 4 p.m.
SFA made the semifinals after beating Texas A&M Corpus Christi 4-2 in penalty kicks following a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation and two overtime periods.
At this point of the season the on-field chemistry is figured out and the game plan will not be changing. What is a challenge is the mental part of the game.
SFA has played 269 minutes of soccer since Last Friday. On this past Friday, the team and Sam Houston played 69 minutes but could not get to 70 minutes before weather forced the match to be canceled. AT the 70 minute mark the match could have been ruled official. Since it was not the teams had to come out and play the full 90 minutes on Sunday. Tuesday’s quarterfinal was another 110 minutes.
“I think a lot of us in the back of our minds have a lot to prove being a part of SFA,” goalkeeper Maddie Talbot said. “We want to make our teammates proud, our parents proud, our coaches and the fans we have at SFA. We know we have played more than anyone else in the conference so we understand that we are tired, and our bodies hurt but we are trying to keep that out of our minds.”
The plan is simple - rest, rest and more rest.
“Right now, we are just focused on a mental and physical reset,” head coach Tony Minatta said. “They are doing a lot of treatment today. For us we don’t need to train. We know what to do as far as soccer goes. We just need to be mentally prepared for it.”
If SFA wins they will advance to the conference finals on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.
