Mobile food truck unit zoning changes underway in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In Lufkin, there are currently no rules concerning how and where food trucks can operate.Now, the city is looking to change that. They want to change zoning ordinances in order to keep food trucks out of neighborhoods.
Lufkin city planner Scott Rayburn says mobile food truck units are currently allowed in all commercial and industrial areas.
Now, the city plans to allow food trucks in institutional properties such as churches and schools.
“We are hoping to implement them, possibly next month. We want to get feedback from citizens, as well as people that do operate the units, just to get an idea of what is best for them,” Rayburn explained. “In terms of where current food trucks are operating, this will have little impact. It will really only impact the ones in the future that may want to settle in an area which is residential.”
Zoning information is online. People will be able to see which commercial zones they are allowed to set up in.
