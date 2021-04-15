Officials investigate unattended death in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby announced Wednesday an investigation is underway into an unattended death.
Burby said on Saturday, April 10 around 4:15 p.m., medical personnel were dispatched to Baptist Encampment Road near County Road 3026, regarding a 60-year-old man who passed out but still breathing. A short time later, officials said the man had died and a Justice of the Peace was called to the scene.
Burby said as with all unattended deaths calls, his office is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.
He said they have asked the Texas Rangers to assist in this investigation.
An autopsy has been requested. The cause of death is still pending and has not been determined at this time.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.