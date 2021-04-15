Texas Tech tops Stephen F. Austin 7-5 Wednesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball escapes another close game against Stephen F. Austin Wednesday afternoon, winning 7-5 to sweep the mid-week series.
Unlike the first game in the series Tuesday night, the scoring started early for both teams with the Red Raiders having an early 3-0 lead through the first two innings. Then the Lumberjacks tacked on four runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead. Tech then had a four-run inning in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead back. Stephen F. Austin threatened once again in the top fo the ninth with one out and bases loaded, but the Red Raiders were able to turn the double play and secure the win.
Texas Tech recorded six hits in the game, while giving up eight to the Lumberjacks. Tech left eight runners on base compared to just five for Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjacks also had 10 strike outs to the Red Raiders six.
Texas Tech will now move to their weekend three game series on the road at West Virginia starting Friday afternoon, April 16th at 5:30 p.m. in Monongalia County Park. The game is set to be broadcasted on ESPN Plus.
