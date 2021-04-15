WebXtra: East Texas not spared from growing wave of catalytic converter thefts

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement agencies across the country say thieves continue to steal an essential part from vehicles, and we’re not talking about tires or stereos. Authorities are seeing a wave of catalytic converter thefts.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, since the pandemic started there has been a rise in catalytic converter thefts nationwide. Statistics show in 2019, an average of 282 catalytic converters were stolen every month. In 2020, the average rose to 1,203. Last December alone, about 2,347 catalytic converters were stolen.
Last Friday, Lufkin Police caught a man stealing catalytic converters from church vans and took him into custody.
”They’re stealing these, and they’re selling them to someone else,” Lufkin Police Detective J.B. Smith said.
