WebXtra: SFA football announces new schedule

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After playing 10 games during the COVID-19 pandemic this past fall the SFA lumberjack team is starting to prepare for the fall 2021 season.
The Jets will have a spring game on April 24 before taking a summer break and preparing her next school year.
Did you ask her coming off of the season they saw the team go 6-4, playing what is known as an outlaw schedule with no conference games since the Southland conference opted to play their championship season during the spring of 2021.
Here is the Fall 2021 football schedule
9/4 vs Tarleton State
9/11 @ Texas Tech
9/18 vs Mississippi Valley State
9/25 vs Lincoln College
10/2 vs Sam Houston State @ NRG Stadium (SFA is the designated home team) **
10/9 @ Jacksonville State **
10/23 @ Dixie State **
10/30 vs Abilene Christian **
11/6 vs Eastern Kentucky **
11/13 @ Central Arkansas **
11/20 @ Lamar **
** denotes games in the WAC/ASun challenge
