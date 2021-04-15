WNBA stars praise college players for exposing NCAA inequality

“Of course you had the internet trolls talking about, ‘Well, that’s what the women deserve. They don’t get the revenue. They don’t get the money.’ What are you talking about?” said Angel McCoughtry, who plays for the WNBA Las Vegas Aces. “You think UConn doesn’t get the revenue? You think Louisville or Notre Dame don’t get the revenue? Yeah, they get tons of revenue, and people watching those games has nothing to do with that. You treat the athletes equal.”