Chicago Sky coaching staff had high marks on Mack entering the WNBA draft

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The only person that was as surprised as Natasha Mack to see her on on the WNBA Draft Board at pick 16 was Chicago Sky head coach James Wade.
“She is someone we had high on our draft boards,” Wade said. “We were surprised to see her there. Athletic, rangy. Fits the mold of the players that we have. Has a defensive mindset, runs really well and moves really well. So she’s somebody that focuses on a need as far as defense and protecting the paint.”
Mack led the nation in blocks this past season and was named the Big 12, WBCA and Naismith Defensive Player of the year.
Before having her name called in the draft city council member Robert Shankle and Mayor Pro Tem Mark Hicks presented Mack with two proclamations. One was from the city of Lufkin and Mayor Bob Brown and the other was from Texas representative Trent Ashby.
Mack was also presented with a framed high school jersey from her former coaches Harold Scroggins and SaDale Lamb. Mack will be keeping a black jersey with gold letters while Lufkin ISD will have an autographed framed white and purple jersey to keep in the Lady Pack trophy case at the new LISD Multipurpose facility set to open next fall.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.