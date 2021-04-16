Sabine County child care facility holds bake sale in memory of employee who died in crash

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A Sabine County childcare facility hosted a lemonade and bake sale in honor of one of its employees on Friday.
Hemphill Scholars hosted the sale in the memory of 19-year-old Breanna Kilgore of Pineland, who tragically passed away last week in a car crash.
Many community members dropped off bake goods to sale with all proceeds going to the Kilgore family.
Those at Hemphill Scholars say, the impact Bre had on them and the community is immeasurable.
“Couldn’t ask for a better employee,” Hemphill Scholars owner and director Heather Jurek said. “We feel really lucky and privileged to get to spend the time we did with her. It has been eye opening and heartwarming to see the outpour of love from the community and just how big of an impact that her and her family have had on this community.”
“I kind of expected a big turnout because of who Bre was, how she was as a person and who she was to the community,” assistant director Carly Williams. “But I mean the support surpassed my expectations by a landslide.”
By noon Friday, Hemphill Scholars reported more than $3,000 had been raised for the Kilgore family.
