Crockett Police Department identifies additional suspect in burglary of habitation

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) -Investigators with the Crockett Police Department say they have identified an additional suspect in a burglary of a house that occurred in the 500 block of Anson Jones in October 2020 and again in March 2021.
The suspect, Demarcus Deshun Richardson, 20, of Crockett, was arrested by the Conroe Police Department on April 8 for warrants issued by the Crockett Police Department for two counts of Burglary of a Habitation, one count of Burglary of a Building, and one count of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.
Police say the investigation is ongoing with the arrests of other suspects to follow.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.
