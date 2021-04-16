Earthquake recorded near Blanchard, La.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The USGS is reporting there’s been another earthquake in the ArkLaTex.
The U.S. Geological Survey says one with a magnitude of 3.1 magnitude struck about 7:43 p.m. Central on Thursday, April 15 about 6 miles west of the Caddo Parish town of Blanchard.
An interactive USGS map pinpoints the epicenter as being in an area bounded by Blanchard Latex Road on the north, State Line Road on the west, Blanchard Furrh Road to the south and Louisiana Highway 169 to the east.
Uncertain is in Harrison County, near the west end of Caddo Lake.
Uncertain is 25 miles from Blanchard.
Did you know? Earthquakes can be tracked in the KSLA First Alert Weather app >>> http://ksla.com/apps
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.