First Alert: A cold front will push out the rain, but bring in an April chill this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will hang on to some passing showers this evening, but most of the wet weather will start to depart the scene as we head through the evening hours as a strong cold front pushes through our part of the state.
The cold front that blows through East Texas tonight will scour out the moisture, providing us with unseasonably chilly weather and a dry weekend ahead.
Saturday will still feature lots of linger cloud cover, despite the wet weather coming to an end. The clouds will combine with a cool, northerly wind to keep temperatures from only reach the lower-to-middle 60′s. It will also be a blustery day as northerly winds will be coming in at 15 to 20 mph.
Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with some peeks of sunshine returning to our area. However, with a cool breeze in place, it will still remain unseasonably cool as daytime highs only reach the upper 60′s.
This cold front will bring an April chill to East Texas. Morning lows from Sunday through next Thursday are forecast to be in the middle-to-upper 40′s. I guess you could say light jacket weather will be back in session, especially in the morning hours for next week.
Thankfully, we are looking at partly-to-mostly sunny skies returning for much of next week, which will aid in daytime highs climbing back into the 70′s, which is fairly mild and comfortable weather for April standards.
Another cold front looks to sweep through next Tuesday, but with a lack of moisture to work with, it should come through on the dry side with just some clouds passing overhead. It is this second frontal passage that will more or less keep our cool weather ongoing through much of next week.
Our next notable storm system looks to arrive about a week from today, or next Friday. With southerly winds returning ahead of this Pacific storm system, we are looking at a likely chance of rain and spring thunderstorms returning by this time.
