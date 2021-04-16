Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative crews working to restore power to about 600 customers

From the Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative
JASPER, Texas (News Release) - JNEC crews and contractors are working to restore power to members who were affected by the storm that came through the Kirbyville/Call area early this morning. Currently, we still have around 600 individual outages scattered throughout our service area with most of the damage being in the Call area. Outages were caused by a number of falling trees and downed lines. Crews are working on poles and lines that are located in heavily wooded and wet areas. We are cautiously optimistic that a majority of service line repairs will be completed today. Our linemen continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to all of our members.
For your safety, JNEC reminds you to stay away from downed powerlines. Always assume they are energized. Contact the JNEC to report downed wires or an outage. Do not clear any right-of-way to personal property until JNEC clears right-of-way for you. There are numerous life-threatening hazards as well as potential to do more damage to our system. Please wait until JNEC is available to clear a path for you.