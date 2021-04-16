Letter of intent entered to lease Nacogdoches Memorial Health operations to Lion Star Group

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Nacogdoches Memorial Health:
In a special meeting of the Nacogdoches County Hospital District Board of Directors earlier this month, members unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive letter of intent to lease the operations of Nacogdoches Memorial Health to The Lion Star Group, LLC. Details of the contract to lease the healthcare system will be worked out within the next 90 days between the hospital district board and officials with Lion Star.
“Should a lease agreement be reached, the Nacogdoches County Hospital District will continue to fulfill our mission to provide indigent care, working in tandem with Lion Star to honor the hospital’s long standing commitment to serve the less fortunate in our community,” said Lisa King, president of the hospital board.
“The Nacogdoches County Hospital District Board has been working diligently to assure the sustainability of this healthcare system and feel that this partnership with Lion Star would provide a good fit for all concerned,” King said.
Sean Fowler, managing member of Lion Star said, “We are excited to move forward with Nacogdoches Memorial as we continue to evaluate the transaction. We see an opportunity to grow hospital services to the community while also preserving indigent care.”
Further details about this transaction will be released upon the signing of a definitive lease agreement.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.