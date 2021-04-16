Lufkin Salvation Army receives $500,000 to renovate gymnasium, other facilities

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas company is investing half-a-million dollars to help a charity with building renovations.
Today Pilgrim’s Pride donated $500,000 to the Salvation Army of Lufkin.
“Our first phase of our renovation we completed our roof and our HVAC units for our facility. So, the second phase that we are looking at working on is inside our building. We’ll be looking at painting, flooring, lighting, and the gym,” said Captain Cavon Phillips.
Phillips says the renovations will impact the longevity of the facilities. They hope to make it a safer environment for those in need.
“They can come to a place where they feel welcomed. Also, with our gym renovations is to open it up for the community, so that they have a place to come and interact with other people. Just enjoy our gym in various recreational opportunities,” Phillips explained.
Aside from renovations, Phillips says it has been a year since the Salvation Army family store closed. Now, the store is back open three days a week.
“Since the store is starting to open up on a regular basis, we can use some of those funds to go towards our financial assistance program. We’re pretty much able to about double the families in which we help for rent assistance,” Phillips said.
Phillips says there is no completion date on the renovation process at this time.
“We do it for the people of the community. So, any way we can help out by improving our renovations, upgrading our gym; we’re doing that so that it is available to the community,” Phillips added.
Phillips says people can still donate at the Salvation Army through the family store. Their hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.