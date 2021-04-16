East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few showers and thundershowers early this morning will move east by late morning.
However, more showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front by midday and begin to move into East Texas through the afternoon. Some storms could be on the stronger side with small hail and gusty winds possible.
These storms will end by tonight, but clouds will stick around through Saturday and finally clear by Sunday. Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A gradual warming trend begins early next week, but is paused by another cold front midweek.
This front looks to move through without much rain and with only a slight cool down.