Newly remodeled reptile exhibit open at Ellen Trout Zoo

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A newly remodeled reptile exhibit is now open at Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin.
The Solar Room features many different kinds of reptiles. The exhibit had been closed for several years.
The remodel was done in house with their own crew. It was supposed to open up last March but COVID-19 delayed the opening.
When you set foot inside the SOLAR Room at the Ellen Trout Zoo, you can find..
“Snakes!” a child said.
Yes, snakes, snakes and more snakes. But, hey, not all the animals are snakes.
“We have lizards, snakes, turtles, frogs, lots of venomous snakes,” Zoo Director Gordon Henley. “Just a very nice broad collection for our guests.”
Henley said the SOLAR Room is state-of-the-art amphibian and reptile exhibit.
“It provides a lot of space and activities for our animals because all the exhibits replicate their habitat in nature,” Henley said. “It gives them room to move and crawl and do things that those reptiles like to do.”
Officials say the area was closed for several years.
“It was getting in pretty rough shape, and we were going to do the remodel,” Henley said. “It’s something we did entire in-house with our own crew, so it took a little long than we really liked. Then when approach the new opening, which was going to be March 2020, then, of course, we had the pandemic.”
Henley said the building reopened last week.
“Once the pandemic gets by, it’s air conditioned so it will be more comfortable for our guests,” he said.
And for those guests, who wants to make a friend, too, Henley says there’s a lot the exhibit has to offer.
“It’s more educational,” Henley said. “We have several televisions that are going in there with additional information about amphibians and reptiles. We hope everyone comes out and visits.”
Ellen Trout Zoo is located at 402 Zoo Circle in Lufkin. Currently they are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.