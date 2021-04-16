Police: Ex-Texas lieutenant governor pushed woman into bench

By Associated Press | April 16, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 1:51 PM

DALLAS (AP) - Police say former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst pushed his girlfriend into a concrete bench as they struggled over a laptop.

Dewhurst was booked into the Dallas County jail on a misdemeanor family violence charge Tuesday evening.

The 75-year-old was released early Wednesday on a $1,000 bond.

His arrest affidavit says Dewhurst pushed Leslie Caron causing her to hit her head on a concrete bench as they struggled over a shared computer at a bus terminal Tuesday.

Court and jail records do not list an attorney for Dewhurst.

