Rep. Schaefer bill allowing no-permit gun carry passes prelim vote in House

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) -’The Texas House has passed an East Texas legislator’s bill allowing for guns to be carried without a permit in certain situations in a preliminary vote Thursday night.
The House passed the House Bill 1927 following nearly seven hours of testimony on Thursday with an 84-56 vote.
“The Second Amendment enshrined the right to bear arms in the U.S. Constitution. There are concerns that state law infringes on the free exercise of that right, namely by requiring a license, which takes time and money to obtain, to legally be able to carry a handgun,” Schaefer (R-Tyler) said via a bill analysis provided by his office. “C.S.H.B. 1927 seeks to reduce barriers to the free exercise of Texans’ constitutional right to bear arms and defend their lives and property by making it legal for individuals who are 21 years of age or older and who can legally possess a firearm to carry a handgun without first obtaining a license.”
However, there would still be a few public spaces where Texans would still require a permit or license to carry a gun.
The bill is expected to go for a final House vote following a third reading on Friday.
