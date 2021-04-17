Hospice in the Pines celebrates 35 years of service in the community

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Friday marks the 35th anniversary of Hospice in the Pines in Lufkin.
Many people came out to celebrate the role the non-profit organization has played within the community.
The CEO Demetress Harrell says for years, they have strived to provide the right amount of care and compassion for their patients. They have also worked to ensure each medical treatment plan fits for the families.
The home-care staff travels a 70-mile radius to 12 different counties.
At the ceremony, organizers honored many people including Mayor Bob Brown. Brown proclaimed April 16 Hospice in the Pines Day in the city of Lufkin.
