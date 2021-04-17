Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 60s. There is a slight chance for some sprinkles, especially in Deep East Texas today, but not much accumulation is expected.
As far as rainfall totals go this month, in Tyler we’ve had 2.23″, 2.95″ in Lufkin, and 3.42″ in Longview. This rain will definitely help with everything trying to bloom this spring. Hopefully, we’ll also see some improvement on the Drought Monitor when it updates next week. Overnight we’ll cool down into the mid 40s, definitely a cold night for us this time of year. We’ll see sunny skies tomorrow with a high around 70°. We stay rain-free for much of the week and highs will slowly creep up into the mid 70s this week. By next Friday we could see out next round of rain, so we’ll be keeping our eyes on that as we get closer to next weekend.
