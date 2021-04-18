Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a lovely day with mild middle 60s for highs and plenty of sunshine, skies look to remain partly to mostly clear overnight tonight as well. We will start off chilly once again in the lower to middle 40s tomorrow morning, so be sure you and the kiddos grab the jacket before heading out the door to start the day. Monday starts off mostly sunny, but clouds will begin to increase some by the early afternoon as highs warm into the lower 70s. A cool start to Tuesday in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees before temps really jump up quick into the middle 70s ahead of our next cold front which will swing through starting late Tuesday evening. A few spotty showers will be possible along the front for our northern counties Tuesday night, but most of the area will likely remain dry. CHILLY conditions move back into East Texas by Wednesday morning behind the front, and a light frost will be possible for areas north of I-20 as temps could drop into the middle 30s for a few cold spots. We will fare a bit better by Thursday as we wake up in the middle 40s before highs warm into the upper 60s. Clouds return on Thursday as well, then the rain comes back with a vengeance on Friday as showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day. More scattered rain will be possible on Saturday as another cold front moves through East Texas later in the day. Clouds stick around on Sunday, but rain chances will be on the decline by the morning hours.