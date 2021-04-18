Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Another cool evening with temps in the 50s and 60s, and then mid 40s overnight. Highs on Monday in the low 70s, we’ll hold onto 70s through Tuesday before a cold front moves through. No rain expected with this one, but by the end of the week, another cold front moves into East Texas and could help to fire up some thundershowers on Friday and overnight into Saturday morning. For those that did see rain yesterday, consider yourself lucky! Most of our official reporting stations did not record any rain, but I know a good portion of ETX saw some showers yesterday. Today we’ll be able to dry out some, but I know all the rain has been appreciated by everyone dealing with the widespread drought conditions across East Texas.