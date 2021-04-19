Angelina County commissioner back in jail Monday night

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Precinct 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire is back in the Angelina County Jail.
According to Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches, Cheshire turned himself in on a bond surrender Monday afternoon around 5:30 p.m.
The bond surrender is involved with his charges of third-degree felony continuous violence against a family member, misdemeanor-A assault causing bodily injury of a family member and misdemeanor-A interfering with emergency request for assistance.
According to an arrest affidavit KTRE obtained in August of 2019, Angelina County deputies responded to Cheshire’s home the night of Aug. 20 after a 911 call which investigators say was immediately disconnected. The affidavit states operators called the number back and a woman said everything was “okay for now” but the woman sounded “shaky.” The affidavit states a deputy went to the home and met with the woman, who said everything was OK and she was leaving the home.
Cheshire, who was standing in the doorway, told deputies the woman and a 16-year-old child were no longer welcome on the property, the affidavit states.
A deputy noticed swelling on the child’s face and told the woman to go to the sheriff’s office in the morning.
The next day, a detective interviewed the woman, who said Cheshire got in a verbal argument with the child so she got between them. She said Cheshire pushed her out of the way and she fell on the driveway, then Cheshire punched the child in the face. She said she then called 911 and Cheshire hung up the call.
The woman said Cheshire also assaulted her on Aug. 13,2019 , when he held her down by her wrists for several hours, according to the affidavit.
A new bond has not been issued.
