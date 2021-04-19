Boil water notice issued for Diboll area

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A mechanical malfunction resulted in low water pressures requiring Prairie Grove WSC public water system to issue a boil water notice.
Customers are instructed to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, Prairie Grove WSC will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
