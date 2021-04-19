DPS waiver for expired licenses has ended, temporary licenses available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The COVID-related waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses and identification cards has now ended.
The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to urge customers with an expired DL or ID to make an appointment or renew online today.
To assist customers with expired licenses who were unable to schedule an appointment prior to the waiver ending, DPS has made a new procedure allowing them to request a temporary driving permit that will remain valid until their appointment date.
For more details on that process, click here.
The expiration waiver was originally granted by Governor Greg Abbott in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applied to DLs, commercial DLs, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.
Customers can also renew by calling (866) 357-3639.
The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.
The offices will continue offering expanded hours form 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
